Danville Public Schools to continue virtual instruction until January

Students will return face-to-face in a phased approach starting Jan. 5

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Danville Public Schools building
Danville Public Schools building (WSLS 10)

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville City School Board approved Superintendent Angela Hairston’s recommendation to continue virtual learning for all students until after winter break on Thursday.

According to school officials, this move will allow the school division to develop a plan to reroute school buses and conduct additional COVID-19 training.

Starting Jan. 5, students who choose to move to face-to-face instruction will return in a phased approach.

Here’s a breakdown of the new schedule for returning in January:

  • Jan. 4: All employees return to work
  • Jan. 5: All preschool students and kindergarten through 3rd grade students who choose face-to-face instruction return to the classroom
  • Jan. 11 - 4th and 5th-grade students who choose face-to-face instruction return to the classroom
  • Jan. 18 - Martin Luther King Jr. Day (school holiday)
  • Jan. 25 - 6th grade through 12th-grade students who choose face-to-face instruction return to the classroom

To watch the full school board meeting where this plan was approved, click here.

