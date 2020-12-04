Love these Christmas lights? Nominate someone in need to win the same holiday light makeover!

Roanoke – After an amazing holiday light display in Roanoke County caught the attention of the masses, the company that put them up is looking to keep the holiday magic going.

Adorned with 55-thousand lights, it’s the Bonsack Chick-Fil-A’s pleasure to be perhaps the holiday light show of the season in southwest Virginia.

As you can see in the parking lot on any given night, owner Bob Duffesey said many people stop just to take pictures.

“It is an amazing opportunity we have to make people smile,” said Duffesey.

Now, after all the positive attention the Bonsack Chick-Fil-A has gotten, Christmas Décor Roanoke, the local businesses that hung the lights wants to keep those smiles coming.

“It’s just a nice, warm, positive feeling. Everybody deserves that, especially after the year that we have had,” said owner Adam Anderson.

Anderson’s year-round business is Weed Control Inc. In order to keep businesses steady and keep his workers employed, they switch to holiday decorating during Christmas. Christmas Décor Roanoke is known for their over the top holiday displays. Since their install at Chick-Fil-A, Anderson said they have received over 200 requests for quotes.

“To see how positive the impact has been amid an incredibly challenging year, it’s been unbelievably exciting. It truly warms our hearts,” said Anderson.

Now, Anderson wants to give that same joy to those who need it most, for free.

“We are looking for somebody who has been battling, who deserves it,” Anderson said.

Offering a contest for a free home holiday makeover, Christmas Décor Roanoke is asking the public to nominate deserving people who may be struggling and could some extra love and light.

“Truly that extra spark to get them through 2020 and end it on a high note,” Anderson said.

Christmas Décor Roanoke will decorate the homes of the winners for free, and even take the lights down. They hope to do several of these free holiday makeovers and have yet to cap the number of winners.

To enter, like Christmas Décor Roanoke’s Facebook page and send them a message with a brief nomination of a person or family who could really use some holiday cheer.

Please help us Spark Hope and Light The Way for our community and SHARE this post to get it out to those who could really use it!