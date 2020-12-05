44ºF

Three people displaced by early morning house fire in Roanoke

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Roanoke Fire-EMS respond to a house fire on Garden City Blvd early Saturday morning. (Courtesy: Twitter/Roanoke Fire-EMS)
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a house fire in the 3500 block of Garden City Blvd early Saturday morning.

When crews arrived on scene around 7:45 a.m., smoke and flames were visible. Viewer video sent to WSLS 10 News also shows smoke in the neighborhood seen several blocks away.

No one was injured, according to a tweet from the department.

Three residents are displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

