Three people displaced by early morning house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a house fire in the 3500 block of Garden City Blvd early Saturday morning.

When crews arrived on scene around 7:45 a.m., smoke and flames were visible. Viewer video sent to WSLS 10 News also shows smoke in the neighborhood seen several blocks away.

No one was injured, according to a tweet from the department.

#UPDATE Crews were able to extinguish the fire in approximately 30 minutes. No injuries have been reported. Three residents are displaced as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. #RoanokeFireEMS pic.twitter.com/eBw3414Xcr — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) December 5, 2020

Three residents are displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.