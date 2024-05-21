Appalachian Power seeks input from Montgomery County residents

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Appalachian Power is planning to overhaul their infrastructure in Montgomery County and they are looking for your input.

The power company is planning to upgrade local electrical systems to improve reliability and to update the technology in the county.

They said they have done their part to survey the area and come up with a base plan, but now they need to know what the community wants, and needs, ahead of construction.

“We don’t know what we don’t know,” said George Porter, spokesperson for Appalachian Power. “If you have plans to build a new home, put a new pool in your backyard, build a park, or whatever is happening we need to know that. We have preliminary routes, we have options, but we don’t know what the best options are until we get all of the feedback.”

AEP is hosting an open house at the Montgomery Museum of Art and History on June 4 for people to learn more about the project and give their input.