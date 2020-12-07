Savannah: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.

Savannah is a sweet and energetic 14-year-old girl who is friendly and caring towards others. Savannah enjoys coloring and writing.

She likes to have her hair done and nails painted.

She has a passion for animals and would love to be in a family that shares their home with fur babies.

Savannah is a great teen who needs a family who will engage with her. She desires to be part of a loving, nurturing and healthy family where she can be the child she longs to be while receiving the love and affection she deserves.

If you have questions about Savannah or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.