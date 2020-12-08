Free money for college but time is running out

ROANOKE, Va. – Time is running out to claim up to $3,000. If you’re unemployed and underemployed and impacted by the pandemic you can claim the tuition funding through Governor Ralph Northam’s Re-Employing Virginians (REV) to attend community college.

The REV initiative provides scholarships to enroll in a workforce or community college program in five essential industries including health care, information technology, skilled trades, public safety, and early childhood education. The initiative will provide one-time REV scholarships of $3,000 to register in a qualifying full-time degree program and $1,500 to register part-time or in quicker, career training courses.

Virginia Western Community College is giving REV funds to students on a first-come, first-served basis and say there’s plenty of money left. As of Thursday, a VWCC spokesperson says they had enrolled 119 students and expended $196,594 of the allocated $1,105,410 available in REV funding specific to the college.

“The numbers are certainly higher this week, but we still have a lot of tuition funding available to people in our region who are unemployed or underemployed due to COVID-19,” said Josh Meyer, VWCC Director of Marketing and Strategic Communications.

The deadline to apply for the funding is Monday, December 14.

“Virginians who have been furloughed, had hours reduced, or lost a job because of the pandemic are struggling and wondering what the future holds,” said Governor Northam. “Investing in programs that help people develop skills in high-demand fields is a win for workers, employers, and our economy. As we focus on recovering from the impacts of the global pandemic, the new REV initiative will give Virginians the resources they need to get back on their feet and help ensure that our Commonwealth emerges from this public health crisis even stronger than we were before.”

“If you have lost your job, or seen a reduction in your hours and paycheck, Virginia’s community colleges want to help you,” said Glenn DuBois, Chancellor of the Virginia Community College System. “The REV initiative offers you another way into the short-term credential and degree programs that prepare you for a high-demand career. These opportunities will be more affordable than ever before thanks to these grants, and we look forward to helping individuals and families who want to move forward, beyond the unexpected challenges posed by the pandemic.”