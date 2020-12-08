Giles County schools going 100% virtual starting Wednesday

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Another Southwest Virginia school district is going virtual until 2021.

Giles County announced Tuesday that starting Wednesday, students will be learning 100% virtually.

[Carroll County schools will shift to virtual amid surge in coronavirus numbers]

The decision was made due to the continued challenges of finding coverage for classes within the school buildings and the increase in the number of cases through community spread.

Students will remain virtual until after Christmas break on January 4, 2021.

At that time, schools will return to their current schedule, which is PreK – 3rd grade attending in-person 4 days a week and the Hybrid Schedule for 4th – 12th grade.

With the shift to fully virtual, meal delivery will have a revised schedule as well.

3-day meal bags will still be delivered Thursday (December 10) using the limited routes that are posted on the district’s website.

Starting next week, a 2-week meal bag will be distributed on Wednesday, December 16th, at the following schools for pick-up only: Narrows High School, Giles High School and Eastern Elementary/Middle School from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm.



Meal delivery schedules for January will be announced the last week in December.