Roanoke libraries collecting letters to Santa in drop-off boxes

ROANOKE, VA. – Some folks in Roanoke are opening up a direct line to Santa this holiday season.

You may have seen the special book drop-off boxes at some of the area libraries. Workers have wrapped some of them up in special paper. This holiday season, they’re for more than just books.

Kids can drop their letters to Santa in those boxes and the library will make sure they get to him.

Libraries director Sheila Umberger said they wanted to keep the holiday spirit going with the ongoing pandemic.

“Because normally we would have photos and the normal Santa visit thing and we started brainstorming about ways we could have children interact with Santa and still have a fun experience so that’s really what this grew out of,” Umberger said.

The libraries have a number of other events planned for this month as well. You can see those on their Facebook page.