Kroger donates to Park View Community Mission to help feed children

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Kroger is helping one Lynchburg organization distribute meals to children in need.

The supermarket chain donated $39,000 to assist Park View Community Mission in purchasing two more vans.

The vehicles will be used for their Food for Thought Program, which provides meals to children on weekends.

The new vans are wrapped with Park View’s logo and other images.

“The hope is that the vans will be more identifiable, having been wrapped with Park View, instead of just random people pulling up in random vehicles and handing out bags of food,” said Gordy Harper, Park View’s executive director.

The organization delivers about 450 bags of food each week.