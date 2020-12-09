Montgomery County Public Schools to offer remote learning for remainder of 2020-2021 school year

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Montgomery County Public Schools will continue to offer remote learning for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year.

School leaders made the decision at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. The district will not move to a phase in which all students are required to be back in classrooms.

Board members plan to review data from parent and teacher surveys at their February meeting.

Read the approved Montgomery County Public Schools reopening plan in full here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.