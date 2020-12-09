What’s News Today: future of education, Roanoke River search

Virginia Tech holds an Unfinished conversation today. The Office of Inclusion and Diversity will talk to Irving Peddrew, the first black student at the school. The conversation begins at noon on Facebook and YouTube.

Local legislators will join the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke today. State Senator John Edwards and Delegates Chris Hurst, Sam Rasoul and Joe McNamara will give an update on the General Assembly and look ahead to the 2021 session. The Zoom meeting begins at 12:30.

The Task Force on the Future of Education and leaders from Lynchburg City Schools will meet virtually today. The take force was created by city council last year to make recommendations to the School Board on aligning future educational programming, operational strategies and capital improvements. The virtual meeting begins at 5 p.m.

The Lynchburg Planning Commission will hold a public hearing about changes to the city’s zoning ordinance. The changes would add height restrictions to flag, light and utility poles. New regulations about telecommunication towers will also be discussed.

The search is expected to continue today for a person, swept away by the Roanoke River over the weekend. The search on the water was suspended on Monday due to water levels creating difficult visibility conditions. Roanoke’s Office of Emergency Management is working to get state resources to help with the search. The person was carried away around 6 p.m. Saturday from the low-water bridge between Smith Park and Franklin Road.