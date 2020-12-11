Lynchburg restaurants adjust outdoor dining to survive winter months

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Restaurants in Lynchburg are coping with the COVID-19 restrictions by adjusting the outdoor dining experience during the winter months.

Dave Henderson, owner of The Water Dog, said they’ve lost 15-20% of their revenue because of the pandemic. They’re trying to adapt with outdoor dining.

“We have to do everything we can to enhance the guest experience,” said Henderson.

That includes installing 10 heaters and distributing blankets at their socially-distant tables.

Henderson said capacity may be limited inside, but they basically have a full restaurant thanks to winterizing the outdoor space.

“These kinds of things will, hopefully, keep people wanting to come back and maybe bear the weather a little bit more than they would have in the past,” he said.

Other restaurants aren’t as fortunate.

At the World Famous Stadium Inn, owner Daryl Burgess said he spent $10,000 to build a patio with tables and a fire pit.

It forced him to give up essential parking next to his restaurant.

“I didn’t want to lose the parking, but I gained some outdoor sitting. Of course today’s beautiful, but we’ve seen a big drop with the weather,” Burgess said.

And he’s seen a big loss in his pocket, too.

“Oh boy, we’re probably down somewhere in the neighborhood of $150,000 this year.”

The two restaurants will be receiving help from the City of Lynchburg’s Winterization program. The Office of Economic Development & Tourism is using CARES funding to purchase 50 heaters or reimburse owners for ones they bought.

Owners said they need all the help they can get so their businesses aren’t left out in the cold for good.

“I plan to stay here and do whatever I can,” Burgess said.

Anna Bentson, assistant director of Lynchburg’s Economic Development & Tourism, told 10 News they had an overwhelming response for the heaters and had to close the application process earlier than expected. They hope to deliver the heaters next week,.

They also plan on accepting applications again starting Monday to help reimburse owner for heaters they purchased.