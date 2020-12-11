Three families to receive new homes from Amherst Habitat for Humanity

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Three families will be able to have new homes thanks to a donation to Amherst County’s Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat announced they are receiving three building lots from Robert Dawson and Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Dawson Ford Garbee Realtors in Lynchburg.

The homes will be built next to each other off Route 675.

“This is the largest donation, I believe, we’ve ever gotten. Generally, it’s one lot or something to that effect. Maybe $5,000 or something in that range. So, this is awesome to have,” said Debbie Habel, executive director of Amherst County Habitat for Humanity.

They hope to start construction by fall of next year and have them completed by 2022.