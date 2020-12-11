What’s News Today: ‘The Nutcracker’, Christmas lights

Averett University celebrates its graduates. It will livestream its fall commencement ceremony this evening. Tomorrow, graduates an walk the graduation state and receive their diplomas.

Temporary lane closures could impact your commute in Lynchburg. Traffic on Candlers Mountain Road at the Bridge near Red Lobster will be down to one lane from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews inspect the bridge.

Enjoy the Southwest Virginia Ballet’s presentation of “The Nutcracker.” Normally, this is performed at the Berglund Center before a live audience. Due to pandemic restrictions, that’s not happening this year. You can watch the performance tonight at 7 p.m. on Blue Ridge PBS.

Campbell County Public Library holds a drive-thru Santa event. You can drive through the Timbrook Library from 6:30 to 8:30 to see Santa.

Head to Uptown Christiansburg, formerly the New River Valley Mall, for the Town of Christiansburg’s reverse Christmas Parade. The floats will remain parked as you drive through. The theme for this year’s event is “Light up the tree, it’s Christmas you see.” the parade runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Enjoy Christmas lights and interact with Santa and Mrs. Claus starting tonight. Blue Ridge PBS is holding Santa’s Winter Wonderland. The drive-thru display on McNeil Drive, will be open nightly from 6 p.m. to 9:30, except Mondays, through December 23rd. On Friday and Saturday nights, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there.