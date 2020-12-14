Tyanna: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News profiles one child who needs a home every day during 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series. 30 Days of Hope may be over, but there is still a need so we are continuing this series on Mondays in December.

This award-winning smile belongs to Tyanna!

The energetic 7-year-old has a vibrant personality. She loves feeling special and having attention focused on her. And she loves unicorns!

Her list of things she likes includes helping to cook, getting her hair done, watching movies, gymnastics, reading, dancing and singing.

Her list of strengths includes being sweet, loving, smart and resilient.

If you have questions about Tyanna or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.