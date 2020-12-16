WATCH: Carilion Clinic details its coronavirus vaccine rollout plan

ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday morning, Carilion Clinic began giving the coronavirus vaccine to front-line workers at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
At 1 p.m., Carilion held a briefing on its COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan.
The following employees spoke during the briefing:
- Paul Skolnik, M.D., Chair of the Department of Medicine
- Chad Alvarez, Pharm.D., Senior Director of Pharmacy and the leader of Carilion’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force
- Mary Rogers, RN, CRMH COVID-19 Unit
- Kendall Hinchley-Bach, CA, CRMH COVID-19 Unit