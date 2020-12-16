33ºF

WATCH: Carilion Clinic details its coronavirus vaccine rollout plan

Health system officials to spoke at 1 p.m.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Carilion Clinic on coronavirus latest
ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday morning, Carilion Clinic began giving the coronavirus vaccine to front-line workers at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

At 1 p.m., Carilion held a briefing on its COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan.

The following employees spoke during the briefing:

  • Paul Skolnik, M.D., Chair of the Department of Medicine
  • Chad Alvarez, Pharm.D., Senior Director of Pharmacy and the leader of Carilion’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force
  • Mary Rogers, RN, CRMH COVID-19 Unit
  • Kendall Hinchley-Bach, CA, CRMH COVID-19 Unit

