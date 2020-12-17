More COVID-19 stimulus checks could be on the way

LYNCHBURG, Va. – More COVID-19 relief could be on the way for millions of Americans including another round of stimulus checks.

With lawmakers making a mad dash before the holiday break, they’re negotiating a $900 billion economic relief deal.

It includes another stimulus check, likely around $600 per person if you qualify based on your income.

“Some have called this a Christmas miracle. I say it’d be stupidity on steroids if we didn’t get to this kind of a deal,” said Democratic Senator Mark Warner.

The Virginia senator is part of the bipartisan group pushing the new package.

“If Congress doesn’t act, Congress will become the ultimate grinch. Literally, millions of Americans are poised to lose benefits the day after Christmas, kicked out of their apartments the day after New Years.”

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine told 10 News Thursday he, too, expects this bill to pass ahead of president-elect Biden pushing his own relief bill early next year.

“It looks like we’ve broken the ice, that we’ll find a deal. It will be voted on today or tomorrow in the House, sometime tomorrow or Saturday in the Senate,” Kaine said.

While no final decision has been made, Warner believes obstacles will be worked out over the next 24 hours.

“Whether you’re that restaurant owner or that person that’s unemployment relief is going to run out the day after Christmas, help is coming. The sooner we get this legislation signed and get those checks out, the better,” Warner said.