Roanoke mayor Sherman Lea endorses Terry McAuliffe for governor

About one week after Terry McAuliffe officially launched his campaign, Roanoke mayor Sherman Lea is endorsing the former governor.

“Since he announced his campaign just last week, Terry McAuliffe has demonstrated his vision for the future of our Commonwealth is big, bold, and consequential. Terry has made racial equity central to his education and COVID plans, pushing to address inequalities that have plagued our communities for generations,” said Lea.

In his campaign announcement, McAuliffe promised to increase teacher pay, expand preschool to every 3 and 4-year-old and expand broadband access.

“I’m proud to have the support of such a strong leader in Roanoke. Mayor Sherman Lea has been a great leader for his city during this pandemic and I know that together we will rebuild a post-COVID economy that is stronger and fairer for all Virginians,” said McAuliffe.

In addition to sweeping educational reform, McAuliffe has also released his plan on how he plans to create a thriving post-COVID economy. You can read that plan here.