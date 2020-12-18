Virginia looking to make child care affordable for all by 2030

Friday members of the Return to Work VA Task Force announced the Virginia Promise Partnership which will work to make childcare in the commonwealth affordable to anyone who may need it.

ROANOKE, Va – A new group is working to make childcare more accessible in Virginia.

On Friday, members of the Back to Work Virginia task force announced the Virginia Promise Partnership, which will work to make child care in the commonwealth affordable to anyone who may need it.

“We know our early childhood system has been hit harder than most, that’s why the governor and the General Assembly acted quickly with our Office of Early Childhood to direct over $150 million in federal emergency funding to keep thousands of programs, open,” First Lady of Virginia Pam Northam said.

The coalition has a goal of providing quality and affordable childcare by the year 2030.