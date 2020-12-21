Isaac: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News profiles one child who needs a home every day during 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series. 30 Days of Hope may be over, but there is still a need so we are continuing this series on Mondays in December.

Isaac is described as athletic, engaging, and sensitive. He enjoys football, basketball, playing video games, and board games (especially Trouble).

The 15-year-old said his favorite subject in school is history. Isaac has identified church as a good support for him.

He has several goals that we would like to work towards including becoming rapper, football player, or surgical nurse. Isaac would love to go to the beach and put his feet in the ocean.

Isaac wants to be adopted, be a part of a family, and is hoping to have a mother.

If you have questions about Isaac or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.