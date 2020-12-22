One person hurt in dueling Southeast Roanoke house fires

ROANOKE, Va. – Firefighters are at the scene of a two-alarm fire in Southeast Roanoke.
Two homes in the 100 block of 10 1/2 Street SE are involved, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
Crews first learned about the fire at 11:15 a.m.
One person is hurt with a non-life-threatening injury, according to the fire department.
The fire is not considered under control yet at crews are still working on hot spots.
Units are responding to a #2ndAlarm #fire on 100 block of 10 1/2 St SE. Two homes are involved. Units are currently working to extinguish the flames. #RoanokeFireEMS pic.twitter.com/xrYtzdcNqo— Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) December 22, 2020