Pedestrian dies after being hit by intoxicated driver in Pulaski County, authorities say

A driver is facing several charges after deputies said he hit and killed a pedestrian after side-swiping a Pulaski County patrol car.

On Dec. 20 at about 8:55 p.m., two deputies were going south on Alum Spring Road in a patrol car when they saw a Pontiac SUV crossing the center line, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Henry Fenner Jr., the driver of the Pontiac, then sideswiped the patrol car on the driver’s side before speeding away, deputies said.

About half a mile down, authorities said Fenner Jr. tried to make a right hand turn onto Eugene Street and hit a pedestrian, later identified as Brian Blevins. Deputies arrived at the scene just after the crash and said they attempted CPR on Blevins, who was later pronounced dead at the scene by EMS crews.

Fennel Jr. and his two passengers, Austin Zoch and Nelson Malone, were not hurt in the crash. Authorities said Zoch was arrested and charged with intoxication in public. Fenner Jr. was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, hit and run and eluding police.

Authorities said further charges are pending.