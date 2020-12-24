LewisGale Medical Center held Christmas parade for patients in Salem

SALEM, Va. – This has been a hard holiday season for many of us but even more so if you’re hospitalized.

LewisGale Medical Center gave its patients something to smile about on Wednesday afternoon as a Christmas convoy circled the hospital.

The parade included Salem firefighters and family members of the patients.

Hospital workers said they wanted to do what they could to keep everyone optimistic.

“It’s difficult for everybody. If we can put a little bit of cheer back into Christmastime this year, then hopefully we can end 2020 on a positive note,” said Vickie Richardson with LewisGale.

About thirty cars participated in the parade.