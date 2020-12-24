What’s News Today: tracking Santa, holiday festivities

The Radford City Police Department is teaming up with Santa. Tonight from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. you can call 540-267-3704 and speak to a dispatch elf. They are in contact with the Jolly Old Elf and can let you know his current location as he delivers gifts around the world. Today on 10 News at Noon, we will talk to NORAD as it tracks Santa’s journey.

Gathering Place in Buena Vista is hosting a free drive-thru Christmas Dinner today, in an effort to bring hope to those going through hard times. The meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Enjoy “The Nutcracker”, presented by the Southwest Virginia Ballet. You can watch it tonight at 7 p.m. on Blue Ridge PBS. It will also be show tomorrow at 1 p.m. The production is usually done live at the Berglund Center, but is not this year due to the pandemic.

The Community Light Show in Danville is closed today. Enjoy can enjoy the lights one last time tomorrow night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m at Ballou Park.