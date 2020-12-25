Radford police dispatchers assisted kids on Christmas Eve Santa search

RADFORD, Va. – It takes a lot of work for Santa to make his yearly trip around the world. Thankfully, he’s receiving some help from first responders in the New River Valley on Christmas Eve.

Radford’s police dispatchers are tracking Santa’s every move and can tell kids who call them exactly where he is.

The dispatchers-turned-elves say they signed up to help Santa so that kids know who to call on the other days of the year.

“It would be a fun time for them to talk to us so that if they are ever in an emergency, they can remember the one time they called the dispatch center, they talked to a dispatcher,” said Kim Conner, Radford City dispatcher.

The elves were taking calls until 11 p.m. on Friday.