Sisters Chasidy and Quinshell: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News profiles one child who needs a home every day during 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series. 30 Days of Hope may be over, but there is still a need so we are continuing this series on Mondays in December.

These sisters hope to find a family that is willing to adopt them together after being separated in foster care.

Chasidy is creative and funny. She enjoys doing hair, dancing, playing video games, listening to music, and taking walks. The 13-year-old is really looking forward to being able to go on outings again and hanging out with her friends. Chasidy makes friends easily and does well with taking responsibility. She also likes arts and crafts, dogs, dancing and scary movies. She is looking forward to being in her forever family, who she hopes will be patient, supportive, and willing to give her time to learn to trust them.

Quinshell is described as a social butterfly and likes to go out with her friends. She also is intelligent, gets her schoolwork done and gets good grades. She is interested in getting a job too! She enjoys watching Netflix, getting her nails done, and dancing. She is very smart, personable, and enjoys attending school. In her free time, the 14-year-old likes to go shopping and talking with her friends on facetime. Quinshell likes to stay active by going to the rec center, traveling, and going to theme parks but she also enjoys her quiet time at home. Quinshell will definitely lend a hand in the kitchen and does well with keeping her room tidy, organizing, and making her own meals. Therapeutically, Quinshell likes to color and decorate her room. Quinshell is very protective of her family and will advocate for others if she feels they are not treated fairly. Quinshell is hoping her forever family has dogs.

If you have questions about Chasidy and Quinshell or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.