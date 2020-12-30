36ºF

Stimulus money started heading to bank announced Tuesday night

Mnuchin said paper checks will begin to be mailed Wednesday

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio, Texas. A federal judge says the IRS can't keep withholding coronavirus relief payments from incarcerated people, potentially clearing the way for at least 80,000 checks totaling more than $100 million to be sent to people behind bars across the United States. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton late last month gives the IRS until Oct. 24 to reconsider the payments for those who were denied or had their money intercepted solely because of their incarceration. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
WASHINGTON – The newly approved $600 stimulus checks started being deposited in bank accounts Tuesday night, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

In a tweet, Mnuchin said his agency has delivered payment instructions to the Federal Reserve and the first payments could start arriving by direct deposit as early as Tuesday night. He said the deposit process will continue into next week.

[Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote]

Mnuchin said paper checks will begin to be mailed Wednesday.

People will be able to check the status of their stimulus payment later this week at irs.gov/getmypayment.

