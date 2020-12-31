Lynchburg police searching for armed robbery suspect

Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened in Lynchburg on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the Marathon Quick-E Food Store at 6015 Fort Avenue at 9:20 p.m., according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police said a man entered the store with a gun and demanded money. They said he ran from the store after getting an undisclosed amount of money.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have captured video of the suspect on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Additionally, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Coleman at 434-941-9421 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also send an anonymous tip online.