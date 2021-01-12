Multi-vehicle crash near Montgomery County, Roanoke County line cleared

UPDATE
This crash has been cleared.
ORIGINAL STORY
Officers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash near the Montgomery County / Roanoke County line, according to the Roanoke County E9-1-1 Center.
The accident happened on the bridge near Rowe Furniture on US-460, authorities said.
Authorities are warning drivers of icy conditions in the area.
