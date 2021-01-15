Highland County Maple Festival canceled for a second year due to COVID-19

The Highland County Maple Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. – The 2021 Highland County Maple Festival has been canceled for the second year in a row, but fans will still be able to get their maple syrup this year.

Officials announced the cancelation for the event, initially scheduled for March, on Friday after “months of deliberation, input and research for how to safely hold the event given the current state guidelines concerning the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.”

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce said officials worked for months to find ways to keep this event while navigating through Virginia’s changing guidelines that became more restrictive through winter. However, they couldn’t find a plausible way to do so.

The 2020 festival was postponed due to the same issues, but officials said the festival will come back when it’s safe again with hope for 2022.

To those worried about not getting their maple syrup fix, there’s a solution!

Eleven local Highland County syrup producers will continue making syrup this year and many are selling their products online.

There will also be eight local producers who will participate in the Virginia Maple Syrup Trail, which allows for more of a one-on-one tour appointment year-round outside of the allotted March festival weekends.

