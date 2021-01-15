Radford City schools closing all buildings on Inauguration Day

RADFORD, Va. – Radford City Public Schools Superintendent Rob Graham is making a decision he feels, “is in the best interest of the entire school community.”
On Jan. 20, 2021, no school district buildings will be open.
This decision comes after school leadership has heard from many governmental officials Inauguration Day may be met with violent protests in many states.
The day was already planned for asynchronous learning so the school district is asking, “all RCPS employees to communicate with families, post lessons, plan for upcoming instructional needs and coordinate services for students from their homes,” according to a Facebook post on the district’s page.
For those who have a child or children who were eligible for services and/or face-to-face learning on Wednesday, those learning opportunities will be rescheduled.
Also, food distribution will happen on Wednesday as the school nutrition staff, bus drivers and custodians will be available during that time to assist with that.
Below is the full text of Graham’s post:
Wednesday’s learning opportunities have been delivered asynchronously as school buildings have been closed to students, but open for teachers on this day so they can communicate with families, post lessons, plan for upcoming instructional needs and coordinate services for students.
We have heard from many governmental officials that January 20, 2021, Inauguration Day, may be met with violent protests in many states as well as the District of Columbia. Our primary job as school officials is to ensure the safety of our students, staff and school community. Since this day is already scheduled to be asynchronous we are asking all RCPS employees to communicate with families, post lessons, plan for upcoming instructional needs and coordinate services for students from their homes. We feel that closing all school buildings for this day is in the best interest of the entire school community. Therefore, buildings will not be accessible to staff and students on Wednesday, January 20, but asynchronous Wednesday will continue for all students as it has been for the 2020-2021 school year.
If you have a child or children who were eligible for services and/or face-to-face learning on Wednesday, January 20th, please know that with the closure of our buildings, these learning opportunities will be rescheduled.
Also, we will continue with food distribution next Wednesday, January 20, and will have the school nutrition staff, bus drivers and custodians available during that time to assist with this important event.Radford City Public Schools Superintendent Rob Graham