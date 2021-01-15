Radford City schools closing all buildings on Inauguration Day

RADFORD, Va. – Radford City Public Schools Superintendent Rob Graham is making a decision he feels, “is in the best interest of the entire school community.”

On Jan. 20, 2021, no school district buildings will be open.

This decision comes after school leadership has heard from many governmental officials Inauguration Day may be met with violent protests in many states.

The day was already planned for asynchronous learning so the school district is asking, “all RCPS employees to communicate with families, post lessons, plan for upcoming instructional needs and coordinate services for students from their homes,” according to a Facebook post on the district’s page.

For those who have a child or children who were eligible for services and/or face-to-face learning on Wednesday, those learning opportunities will be rescheduled.

Also, food distribution will happen on Wednesday as the school nutrition staff, bus drivers and custodians will be available during that time to assist with that.

Below is the full text of Graham’s post: