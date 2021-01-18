Mellow Mushroom opens its first Lynchburg location

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The popular pizza chain Mellow Mushroom is now open in Lynchburg!

The new pizza joint on Greenview Drive includes neon artwork, indoor and outdoor seating and offers both curbside pickup and delivery.

Brit Campbell, the principal owner of the new location, said it took four years to make this happen.

“We want this to be a place of love and laughter. You can see the Charlie Chaplin quote on the wall, ‘a day without laughter is a day wasted.’ So, we just wanted to create something fun and exciting for people to come in an enjoy,” said Campbell.

Below is a map of where the new restaurant is located: