Search is on for man who allegedly threw 2 dogs out of SUV on U.S. 460 in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A local animal shelter is caring for two female dogs whose owner allegedly threw them out of an SUV in Giles County. Now, the search is on for the man responsible.

The man threw the dogs from an older model, burgundy Ford Expedition that was headed east on U.S. 460 in Rich Creek near Pizza Plus, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter. The driver apparently made a U-turn and headed back toward Glen Lyn.

Both dogs have distinctive white marks on their chests, according to the shelter, and should be easily recognized.

Anyone with information about this incident or the owner is asked to contact Bill with Giles County Animal Control at 540-235-6096.