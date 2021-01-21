What’s News Today: coat drive, COVID vaccines

The Rotary Club of Blacksburg will honor its 2020 Citizen of the Year. the meeting begins at noon at Blacksburg Country Club.

Road work in Lynchburg could impact your commute today. Memorial Avenue from Fort Avenue to Oakridge Blvd. will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. A detour will be in place.

The Giles County School Board will hold an organizational meeting today. A new board chair and vice-chair will be selected. After, the superintendent will give an instructional update, highlighting student achievement.

Residents and staff at Commonwealth Senior Living at Christiansburg will receive the COVID-19 vaccine today. The Department of Health is in Phase 1B for vaccine distribution, focusing on healthcare personnel and long-term care facilities.

The Rotary Club of Salem holds its annual Coat Drive today. Drive up to the left side entrance at the Salem Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and drop them off. They teamed up with local high schoolers and college students to collect new and gently used coats, hats, glvoes and scarves. They are also accepting money to buy shoes. The donations go to Miss Dorsey’s Community Clothes Closet, which also gives items to RAM House, The Salvation Army and the Rescue Mission.

The Roanoke County School Board will hold a strategy session today. The board will look at construction project estimates for Burton, Glen Cove and W. E. Cundiff. They will also talk about major Capital Improvement Projects.