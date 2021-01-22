Blacksburg tea cafe educates on health benefits of hot tea

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Hot tea isn’t your ordinary warm drink and for National Hot Tea Month. 10 News spent the morning at Tea & Jam in Blacksburg to get details on the health benefits.

Jack Howard, owner of Tea & Jam said some tea blends like jasmine, chamomile and ginger tea can have a calming effect while other teas can help boost your energy without the crash you get from other drinks like coffee.

Research also linked tea to heart health and lowering the risk of certain cancers. That’s not all teas can do.

“A lot of the herbal teas have specific compounds that address immunity and again just the act of drinking tea can slow down your brain activity and bring some peace to your work,” said Howard.

If you want to visit Tea & Jam and don’t feel comfortable going inside, they do have heated domes outside and you can order right from your phone.