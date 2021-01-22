Pedestrian dies in Halifax County crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead after a crash in Halifax County on Friday morning.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Main Street in Halifax.

A 2007 Honda Accord was headed north when 58-year-old David Throckmorton, of Halifax, stepped into the street, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said the driver of the Honda was unable to avoid hitting Throckmorton, who died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda wasn’t hurt, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.