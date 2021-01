CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Campbell County that happened Saturday night.

At 8:40 p.m., a 2010 Toyota Camry traveling on Route 29 ran off the side of the road and overturned less than a mile south of Route 699.

There is one confirmed fatality. Police did not mention if the victim was the driver or a passenger.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.