Roanoke organization puts out plea for diaper donations

ROANOKE, Va. – The need for diapers lasts all year long, but it’s even greater due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Child Health Investment Partnership (CHIP) of the Roanoke Valley, or CHIP, put out a request on Facebook to ask for diaper donations.

A baby needs an average of 100 diapers a month and a third of families don’t have enough, according to the organization.

“Children that are in soiled diapers tend to have higher rates of abuse, higher rates of diaper infection, yeast infection, etc,” said the organization’s COO, Autumn Lavering. “So it is really critical for all families to have a healthy supply of diapers.”

So far, the organization has raised nearly $300.

To donate, you can either go to CHIP’s website or you can buy the diapers online and have them sent to CHIP’s office at 3rd St SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016.

There’s also an Amazon Wish List you can buy them from.