State police investigating who shot a drone over Lynchburg airport

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia State Police need your help to find the person responsible for shooting a drone as it flew over the Lynchburg Regional Airport.

The drone was hit several times on Oct. 6, 2020, according to police, as it was surveying and identifying potential hazards to aircraft, a safety measure for passengers and crew members, according to aviation officials.

The drone was following FAA standards.

“There’re many standards that are basically used to protect surroundings of an airport for safety, for keeping what’s called ‘approach surfaces’ clear,” explained Vernon Carter, the manager of security and facilities for the Virginia Department of Aviation.

If you know anything, call police at 434-946-7101.