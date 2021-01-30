34ºF

Ad

Local News

Botetourt native to star on ‘Naked and Afraid’ on January 31

Samantha Cline works at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: Naked and Afraid, Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke, Roanoke, Botetourt
Samantha Cline on "Naked and Afraid"
Samantha Cline on "Naked and Afraid" (Discovery+)

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman from Botetourt is appearing on a show where contestants bare it all.

Samantha Cline took on a 21-day challenge on the show “Naked and Afraid” to test her survival skills in the wilderness, but she’s no stranger to the outdoors.

Cline is also a staff member at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke since 2020. She joined the team around the same time she began getting ready to film, according to organization officials.

The wildlife center said Cline was surprised to learn she couldn’t come back to America for two more weeks after filming due to COVID-19.

You can watch Cline on the show on Sunday, Jan. 31, on Discovery+.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: