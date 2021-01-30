Botetourt native to star on ‘Naked and Afraid’ on January 31

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman from Botetourt is appearing on a show where contestants bare it all.

Samantha Cline took on a 21-day challenge on the show “Naked and Afraid” to test her survival skills in the wilderness, but she’s no stranger to the outdoors.

Cline is also a staff member at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke since 2020. She joined the team around the same time she began getting ready to film, according to organization officials.

The wildlife center said Cline was surprised to learn she couldn’t come back to America for two more weeks after filming due to COVID-19.

You can watch Cline on the show on Sunday, Jan. 31, on Discovery+.