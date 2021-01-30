Ohio lawmakers looking to declare June 14 as ‘President Donald J. Trump Day’

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two Ohio representatives are looking to declare June 14 as “President Donald J. Trump Day.”

On Friday WJW reported, Republican Reps. Jon Cross and Reggie Stoltzfus emailed their House colleagues asking for co-sponsors for their upcoming bill which intends to honor the former president, the Columbus Dispatch reports.

“Let’s show the 3,154,834 Ohio voters who cast their ballot to re-elect Donald J. Trump that we as a legislature recognize the accomplishments of his administration,” the request said.

The email request has been shared on social media by several journalists.

Correcting: Ohio Republican Reps. Jon Cross and Reggie Stoltzfus are looking for cosponsors to declare June 14 “President Donald J. Trump Day” to “celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history” - that’s Trump’s birthday (also Flag Day) pic.twitter.com/h3kfRorxp9 — Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) January 29, 2021

Cross and Stolzfus say they want “to celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history.”

They selected June 14 as it is Trump’s birthday. It is also Flag Day, which commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States of America on June 14, 1777.

Several House Democrats reportedly believe June 14 is not an appropriate date to honor the former president.

“I don’t like the idea of changing an existing federal holiday that honors the flag,” Rep. Jeff Crossman told the Dispatch. “I think it’s disrespectful.”

Cross and Stoltzfus have not released a public statement about the co-sponsorship request or responded to the newspaper’s request for comment.

