VSP responded to 252 traffic crashes, 231 disabled vehicles across Virginia during winter storm

Virginia State Police have responded to hundreds of crashes across the Commonwealth on Sunday during the winter storm.

Between 12 a.m. to 2 p.m., police responded to 252 traffic crashes and 231 disabled/stuck vehicles in Virginia. Around 2 p.m., police said they were on the scene of 16 traffic crashes and eight disabled/stuck vehicles.

Here’s a breakdown of how many crashes and disabled/stuck vehicles police responded to as of 2 p.m. in each division:

Richmond Division: 44 disabled vehicles and 89 traffic crashes

Culpeper Division: 24 disabled vehicles and 24 traffic crashes

Appomattox Division: 37 disabled vehicles and 30 traffic crashes

Wytheville Division: 31 disabled vehicles and 13 traffic crashes

Chesapeake Division: 35 disabled vehicles and 43 traffic crashes

Salem Division: 42 disabled vehicles and 45 traffic crashes

Fairfax Division: 24 disabled vehicles and 16 traffic crashes

Police continue to advise Virginians to avoid travel through Sunday afternoon and evening to allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads.