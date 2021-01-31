32ºF

Local News

VSP responded to 252 traffic crashes, 231 disabled vehicles across Virginia during winter storm

This information is as of 2 p.m.

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Snow in Southwest Virginia
Snow in Southwest Virginia (WSLS 10)

Virginia State Police have responded to hundreds of crashes across the Commonwealth on Sunday during the winter storm.

Between 12 a.m. to 2 p.m., police responded to 252 traffic crashes and 231 disabled/stuck vehicles in Virginia. Around 2 p.m., police said they were on the scene of 16 traffic crashes and eight disabled/stuck vehicles.

Here’s a breakdown of how many crashes and disabled/stuck vehicles police responded to as of 2 p.m. in each division:

  • Richmond Division: 44 disabled vehicles and 89 traffic crashes
  • Culpeper Division: 24 disabled vehicles and 24 traffic crashes
  • Appomattox Division: 37 disabled vehicles and 30 traffic crashes
  • Wytheville Division: 31 disabled vehicles and 13 traffic crashes
  • Chesapeake Division: 35 disabled vehicles and 43 traffic crashes
  • Salem Division: 42 disabled vehicles and 45 traffic crashes
  • Fairfax Division: 24 disabled vehicles and 16 traffic crashes

Police continue to advise Virginians to avoid travel through Sunday afternoon and evening to allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads.

