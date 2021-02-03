16 ideas to spice up your Valentine’s Day plans in Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Still haven’t planned the perfect Valentine’s Day date for your special someone? We’ve got you covered!

From restaurant packages to romantic getaways, here’s what’s happening across our region for this love-filled holiday.

Activities

Romantic comedy movie weekend at the Grandin Theatre in Roanoke

Who doesn’t love a good rom-com? The Grandin Theatre is showing some classics this Valentine’s Day weekend with “Moonstruck” on Feb. 12 and “Sleepless in Seattle” on Feb. 13.

The Cupid Shuffle 5K Virtual Race in Roanoke

All you need are running shoes, your boo and a motivated spirit for this virtual race! The inaugural Cupid Shuffle 5K will raise money for SARA Roanoke and is a great way to stay active while supporting a good cause.

Fort Hill Bowling’s 5th Annual Valentine’s Day Tournament in Lynchburg

Put your game face on for this date night with a bowling tournament at Fort Hill Bowling Center. Double date with a side of competition, anyone?

Love, Dine, & Design Paint Night in Lynchburg

Impress your date with your (hopefully) beautiful artistic skills at the Academy Center of the Arts. You’ll be able to paint and dine at your own private sweetheart table while listening to smooth jazz.

Dinin g

Valentine’s Dinner at Our Daily Bread in Blacksburg and Roanoke

Reserve a dinner spot for your Valentine at this bakery and bistro! Our Daily Bread is offering a five-course meal for $120 per couple at its Roanoke and Blacksburg locations.

Valentine’s Dinner at Gillie’s in Blacksburg

Gillie’s is having a five-course prix fixe dinner that’s available for dine-in and pickup for those who want to spend a night in. There will also be vegan and gluten-free options available!

Valentine’s Wine and Patisserie Pairing in Blacksburg

Wine and dine that special someone at Beliveau Farms’ pairing event where you can try four decadent housemade desserts with four of their in-house wines.

Wine and Chocolate Pairing: A Tasting Affair in Bent Mountain

Stick with the classics this V-Day and have a little wine and chocolate. AmRhein’s Wine Cellars is holding a tasting event that pairs five delectable wines with chocolate truffles from Cocoa Mia Confections.

Valentine’s Day Candlelight Wine Dinner in Forest

Wine and dinner by candlelight? Sign me up! This multicourse dinner with wine pairings at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest is $200 per person or $350 per couple.

French-inspired dining at Les Cochons d’Or in Hot Springs

Paris is called the City of Love, so it’s only fitting to include a French-inspired dining experience at Les Cochons d’Or. With delicious food and a killer wine selection, this is surely a place to impress your date.

Valentine’s Dinner at Food Fanatics Kitchen in Roanoke

Enjoy a romantic four-course meal with wine and beer pairings at Food Fanatics Kitchen for $120 per couple.

Heart-Shaped Pizza at Benny Marconi’s in Roanoke

Are you and your other half not the traditionally romantic types? Keep it simple and cheesy for this date night with a heart-shaped pizza from Benny Marconi’s in downtown Roanoke.

The Valentine Celebration Experience at Hotel Roanoke

Hotel Roanoke has options ranging from a sweet brunch experience to a classy romantic dinner.

Romantic Getaway

Romance Package at The Virginian in Lynchburg

Show your sweetheart how much you care with a romantic getaway and stay in downtown Lynchburg. The Virginian is offering complimentary sparkling wine or cider with chocolate-covered strawberries upon arrival with this one-night stay package among other accommodations.

Romantic Package at Craddock Terry Hotel in Lynchburg

Steal away some time with your special someone and enjoy some one-on-one time together at the Craddock Terry Hotel. The package includes a one-night stay with a bottle of champagne, rose petals and a $50 gift certificate to one of its award-winning restaurants.

Valentine’s Packages at Hotel Roanoke in Roanoke

With several packages offered, Hotel Roanoke has options from intimate getaways or much-needed alone time. You can’t go wrong with a relaxing massage or a delicious dinner.

Do you know any other romantic date ideas? Email your suggestions to ndelrosario@wsls.com so they can be added to the list.