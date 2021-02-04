‘I want to catch bad guys’: 6-year-old boy gets surprise visit from Roanoke Police

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday morning, 6-year-old Cohen Price got a surprise visit from his heroes: Roanoke City Police officers.

Three officers spent time with Cohen and his classmates at First Baptist Child Development Center. They got badge stickers and asked officers about their police cars, uniforms, badges, K9′s and more.

Officer Andrew Williams was asked why he carries so many things on his belt and told the little girl: “Like Batman, this is my utility belt and I’ve got a tool for everything.”

Cohen’s mom set up the entire surprise and the center’s director, Kimberly Whiteneck, helped pull it off.

“Sometimes it can be intimidating for children when they see a police officer. sometimes they get scared or they don’t know how to react. So it was really neat getting to see them get down on their level,” said Whiteneck. “There’s some uncertainty there because they see sometimes the negative things. But I think it was great for them to see the positive opportunities and that they are here for you and to protect you and to watch over you.”

When Cohen grows up, he wants to be a policeman.

“I want to catch bad guys,” said Cohen.

Williams wanted to be a police officer when he was a kid, too.

“Seeing their eyes all lit up, their faces bright, it just warmed by heart a little bit,” said Williams.

Cohen even got his own badge.

“That blown my mind,” said Cohen.

One day, Williams hopes to see that young boy in blue.

“I hope someday that he is in this position and if he’s a member of this community, he can inspire somebody else in this community too,” said Williams.