Alleghany Highlands shelter helping domestic violence, sexual assault victims needs community’s support

ALLEGHANY HIGHLANDS, Va. – A nonprofit in the Alleghany Highlands that helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault needs your help to continue protecting the community.

Safehome Systems has seen an increase during the pandemic of people escaping unsafe situations.

The nonprofit provides shelter and counseling to victims.

With donations down and the need up, the nonprofit is hosting a silent auction on social media.

“We see poverty, we see brokenness, we see separation from family, we see the physical abuse, we see the sexual abuse and we see the separation and our protocol is to help these women and also men, we do help men as well and children as well,” said Keisha Jordan, Safehome Systems, Education and Outreach Coordinator.

