Bedford County School Board votes to return varsity sports after losing fall season

Teams can play as long as they follow specific guidelines

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Bedford County to return varsity sports (Getty Images / Bedford County Public Schools)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County student-athletes will finally be able to get back on the playing field soon.

The school board voted to bring back varsity sports beginning with a make-up season for fall sports. This decision comes after the school board was split on whether or not to allow student-athletes to pay.

[Still split, Bedford County School Board keeps school sports on hold]

Student-athletes are allowed to play again as long as they follow COVID-19 guidelines that include rules involving mask requirements, limiting locker room usage, screening protocols, no spectators at events and more.

Sports included in the fall sports make-up season are football, cross country, competition cheer, golf, volleyball and sideline cheer.

Officials said the decision on junior varsity will be made at a later time.

