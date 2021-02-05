General Assembly Crossover Day on Friday has local Democrats cheering success

RICHMOND, Va. – Friday is one of the most critical days for our lawmakers in Richmond.

Crossover Day is when bills either pass between the House and Senate to continue on or die if they fail to gain enough support.

On Thursday night, Delegate Chris Hurst, a Democrat representing the 12th District, hosted a virtual town hall to provide updates.

He said Democrats are hailing this session as one of the most impactful of recent time. They are championing marijuana legalization, repealing some mandatory drum minimum sentencing guidelines, and abolishing the death penalty.

“I believe that Virginia will abolish the death penalty during this legislative session, which was maybe not something we expected when we had the election of 2019, but here we are where Virginia has changed almost overnight,” Hurst said.

Hurst also said things look promising for the formation of a New River Valley Passenger Rail Authority. He’s the patron of the bill that would create a state-backed organization with money to spend in the hopes of bringing Amtrak to Christiansburg.