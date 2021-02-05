Roanoke City Police deliver donations to new educational support center

ROANOKE, Va.. – Roanoke City Police officers dropped off donations at a new educational support center for students.

Thursday, officers dropped off donations for Youth Enrichment Services of Southwest Virginia, which started during the coronavirus pandemic to help local parents get back to work.

We’d like to say a HUGE thank you to our community members who donated items for Youth Enrichment Services of Southwest... Posted by Roanoke Police Department - VA on Thursday, February 4, 2021

The center offers K-6th grade kids help with school work, a space to get some socially-distanced peer interaction, and somewhere to have some fun.

Officers dropped off boxes of donations filled with toys, toilet paper, snacks, water, cleaning supplies and a big TV.

“They’ve never let me down and they really work with the community to be a blessing to this program,” said Nicole Ross, the center’s executive director.

“I think it’s important that we come together as a community and be blessed together,” said Officer Briana Dickerson, with the Roanoke City Police Department.

All the donations were provided by individuals and businesses in the community.