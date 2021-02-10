Bedford County Sheriff’s Office approved to apply for new body cameras

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is taking another step in protecting the community and its deputies.

It can now apply for a grant to purchase 15 new body cameras, after getting approval from the Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office currently has about 70 cameras, but this will replace those that are worn out and take months to repair.

The technology is used whenever a deputy is out of a patrol car and helps assure transparency.

“I can say that 99% of all citizen complaints, of a deputy in the line of duty, we’re able to review our body camera footage; and in 99% of the cases it’s clear,” said Major Jon Wilks.

The $10,000 grant also requires a 50% match from the Sheriff’s Office.