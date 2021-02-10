What’s News Today: General Assembly special session

The Virginia General Assembly will meet in Special Session starting today. Governor Northam is calling lawmakers back to lengthen this year’s session to 46 days, after Republic lawmakers tried to cut it short. GOP leaders said 30 days should have been enough time after last year’s lengthy special session. Northam said this will make sure the legislature has time to finish its work on the state budget and pandemic relief.

The Lynchburg Planning Commission holds a public hearing today about substation expansion. Appalachian Power wants to expands its facility on Old Trents Ferry Road. The project involved replacing some older equipment and installing additional equipment to increase electric reliability in the region.

The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual membership meeting today. Leaders will talk about the chamber’s focus for 2021 and look at how to adapt and evolve during a global pandemic. The meeting will take place virtually.